Roger Federer eliminates Kei Nishikori at Paris Masters
Kei Nishikori hits a shot to Roger Federer in the Paris Masters on Friday. | REUTERS

More Sports / Tennis

Roger Federer eliminates Kei Nishikori at Paris Masters

Kyodo

PARIS – Kei Nishikori suffered a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Roger Federer on Friday and was knocked out of the Paris Masters.

Nishikori, coming off a convincing win against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, lost 6-4, 6-4 to the world No. 3 in 1 hour, 19 minutes. He suffered his sixth straight loss against Federer, who improved to 7-2 against the 28-year-old Shimane native.

“Overall I made a lot of mistakes,” Nishikori said. “It would have been good if I had been able to work a little more on my return game, but it didn’t go like I had thought.”

The loss ensures that Nishikori will remain ninth in the race to the eight-player ATP Finals in London, with Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem, who occupy the seventh and eighth spots, having also advanced to at least the quarterfinals at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

Nishikori could still qualify, however, if either Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin del Potro, who both withdrew from Paris with injuries, pulled out of the season finale.

Currently 11th in the world, Nishikori is expected to return to the top 10 for the first time in over a year following a season-ending wrist injury sustained last August. He has reached the quarterfinals or better in his last six events.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner seeking his 100th career title, will face Serbia’s world No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kenzo Shirai competes in the floor exercise at the World Gymnastics Championships on Friday in Doha.
Kenzo Shirai captures silver in floor exercise at worlds
Kenzo Shirai took silver in the floor exercise at the world championships on Friday. Russia's Artur Dalaloyan followed his victory in the men's individual all-around competition on Wedne...
Retired NHL star Teppo Numminen drops the ceremonial first puck between Winnipeg's Patrik Laine (left) and Florida's Aleksander Barkov during the NHL Global Series match on Friday in Helsinki.
Panthers rally past Jets in rematch
Roberto Luongo made 32 saves in his return from a knee injyr and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Friday for a two-game split in the Finnish capital. Keith Y...
Ryu So-yeon hits her tee shot on the 16th hole in the first round of the Toto Japan Classic on Friday in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
Ryu So-yeon fires 7-under 65 for one-stroke lead at Toto Japan Classic
Ryu So-yeon shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Toto Japan Classic. Nasa Hataoka and South Koreans Jiyai Shin and Kim In-kyung were a stroke back after rounds ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori hits a shot to Roger Federer in the Paris Masters on Friday. | REUTERS

, ,