Pacers triumph over Bulls

Whenever the Indiana Pacers needed a big play, Victor Oladipo delivered.

It was an all-too-familiar finish for the Chicago Bulls.

Oladipo had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Darren Collison made a tiebreaking jumper down the stretch and the Pacers topped the Bulls 107-105 on Friday night.

“The great thing about this team is we respond well,” Oladipo said. “We get on each other. We get upset at each other. We challenge each other, but at the end of the day, we’re still a family.”

Myles Turner added 18 points and Collison finished with 14 as Indiana earned its fifth consecutive road win for its longest such streak since April 2012. Turner also matched a career high with six blocked shots, including Antonio Blakeney’s desperate jumper as the final seconds ticked off.

The Pacers trailed by as many as 18 early in the second quarter.

“We stayed with it,” Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. “We started to get some stops. Second unit came in and got us back into the game, and the second half, we had to fight and score, and get stops.”

Indiana appeared to be in solid shape with a 95-91 lead with 30.5 seconds left. But Blakeney converted a four-point play after he was fouled by Collison on a 3-point try from the top of the key.

“I’m just shooting with confidence,” said Blakeney, who finished with a career-high 22 points. “I’ve been working hard.”

Collison then made up for the mistake with a pull-up jumper with about 18 seconds remaining, putting Indiana back in front. The veteran guard was 6-for-15 from the field.

LaVine scored nine of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Holiday finished with 19 points. Jabari Parker and rookie Wendell Carter Jr. each had 11 points.

Thunder 134, Wizards 111

In Washington, continuing its turnaround from a terrible season start, Oklahoma City picked up its fourth consecutive victory by beating the struggling, booed-at-home Wizards behind Russell Westbrook’s 23 points and 12 assists.

From 0-4 to 4-4, the Thunder are clicking right now, led by Westbrook, who missed the first two games after a procedure on his right knee and sat out the final quarter of the rout at Washington.

The Wizards have lost four games in a row to drop to 1-7, and spectators let the players hear their displeasure in the second quarter,

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and John Wall had 19 points and nine assists, but Washington’s pair of All-Star guards also combined for 12 turnovers.

Rockets 119, Nets 111

In New York, Chris Paul had 32 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 28 points and Houston snapped a four-game losing streak.

Clint Capela finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Gordon had 21 points. The Rockets stumbled to a 1-5 start a season after winning 65 games and falling a game short of the NBA Finals.

Caris LeVert scored 29 points for Brooklyn.

Clippers 120, Magic 95

In Orlando, Lou Williams was perfect on five 3-point attempts and scored 28 points to lead Los Angeles past the hosts

Tobias Harris added 21 points to help the Clippers beat the Magic for the 10th straight time. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Knicks 118, Mavericks 106

In Dallas, Allonzo Trier scored 19 of his career-high 23 points during a second-half surge and New York handed the hosts their sixth straight loss.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Knicks win for the second time in three games after a five-game skid that followed a victory in their opener.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 23 points, and 19-year-old rookie Luka Doncic had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks.

Grizzlies 110, Jazz 100

In Salt Lake City, Mike Conley scored a season-high 28 points to lead Memphis past short-handed Utah.

Shelvin Mack, who played for Utah from 2015-17, had 19 points, and Marc Gasol added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Utah played without star guard Donovan Mitchell because of a right hamstring strain. Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 22 points.

Raptors 107, Suns 98

In Phoenix, Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points and Toronto used a 14-2 fourth-quarter run to finally put away pesky Phoenix.

Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and Serge Ibaka 14 for the Raptors, who improved to 8-1, the best nine-game start in franchise history. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 12 assists.

Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Suns, losers of seven in a row since winning their season opener.

Warriors 116, Timberwolves 99

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Stephen Curry contributed 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Golden State beat Minnesota for its seventh straight win.

Klay Thompson scored 22 points in the win.

Minnesota’s Derrick Rose played five minutes in the first quarter and scored three points, then didn’t return because of left ankle soreness — two nights after the 2011 MVP scored a career-high 50 points in a victory against Utah.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 22 points. Minnesota was outrebounded 61-39.