Yuki Yanagita delivers walk-off blast in 10th as Hawks down Carp, take 3-1 series lead

They needed an extra inning to get there but the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks are exactly where they’d wanted to be when Game 5 began 4 hours and 25 minutes earlier.

On the brink of another Japan Series title.

Yuki Yanagita, a Hiroshima native, sent the second pitch he saw to lead off the 10th inning into the home run terrace in right field to give the Hawks a sayonara victory over the Hiroshima Carp on Thursday night at Yafuoku Dome.

“It’s my first time to have this experience, I’m really happy,” Yanagita said.

The Hawks, who tied the first game and lost the second, won all three home games they played to take a 3-1 lead in the series, which will resume on Saturday in Hiroshima. SoftBank has now won 12 straight home games in the Japan Series dating back to 2011.

Reliever Ren Kajiya, who had a nightmarish performance in his last outing, when he allowed five runs in one inning, kept the Carp off the scoreboard in the 10th to earn the win.

Hiroshima’s Shota Nakazaki was tagged with the loss.