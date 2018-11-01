Toshiba mulls sale of Top League team after 2019 World Cup

Toshiba Corp. is considering selling its famed rugby team after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan as part of business streamlining, company sources said Thursday.

The electronics manufacturer sponsors the Brave Lupus, a five-time Japan Rugby Top League champion whose players include Japan captain Michael Leitch.

Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani has been aiming to build a lean cost structure since assuming the top position in April, and wants Toshiba’s sports sponsorship to be reviewed despite the previous management’s decision last year to retain the company’s non-professional teams in rugby and baseball, the sources said.

Toshiba sold its B. League basketball team (Kawasaki Brave Thunders) earlier this year.