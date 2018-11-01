Kei Nishikori ousts Adrian Mannarino to reach Paris Masters third round
Kei Nishikori hits a return to Adrian Mannarino in a Paris Masters second-round match on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Kyodo

PARIS – Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Paris Masters with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

World No. 11 Nishikori, who received a first-round bye, completed the 7-5, 6-4 victory over 46th-ranked Mannarino on center court in 1 hour, 27 minutes.

“I’m glad to be back at this tournament,” said the 28-year-old Nishikori, who fell to South African Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

“(Mannarino) was a difficult opponent. I was pleased with my play in the second set. I was playing him for the first time, so I had trouble reading his serve and couldn’t return the way I expected.

“This could be my last tournament of the year, and I want to finish up without any regrets.”

,