Takumi Minamino led Salzburg to a 1-0 win over Austria Lustenau on Wednesday to book a spot in the Austrian Cup quarterfinals.

Minamino, in his fifth season with the Austrian first-division side, put the visitors ahead in the 74th minute after being set up by Israel striker Munas Dabbur.

The 23-year-old has netted in his last three international appearances, including a brace in Japan’s 4-3 win against Uruguay in their friendly last month.