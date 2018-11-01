Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw extend deadline on his option decision
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner. | AP

Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw extend deadline on his option decision

AP

LOS ANGELES – Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers want some more time to consider their possible future together.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the team have agreed to extend the deadline on his option decision by 40 hours until 1 p.m. PDT Friday.

The team made the announcement a couple hours before the initial 9 p.m. PDT deadline Thursday.

Kershaw can opt out of the last two years and $65 million of his contract to become a free agenct for the first time in an 11-year big league career spent entirely with the Dodgers.

He was 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA this season. The left-handed ace spent time on the disabled list for the fourth time in five years, too.

