Baseball / MLB

Shohei Ohtani named Baseball Digest’s AL Rookie of the Year

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani was named Baseball Digest’s American League Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.

Ohtani, 24, received six of the seven first-place votes from the panel belonging to the iconic publication, the oldest baseball magazine in the United States. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was the unanimous decision for the National League.

In his major league debut, Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only other player to hit 15 home runs and pitch 50 innings in a season, as well as start 10 games and hit 20 homers.

He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in an injury-shortened season on the mound, and batted .285 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and 10 stolen bases as the Angels’ designated hitter.

He successfully underwent Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1 to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow, a procedure that will likely see him used solely as a hitter in 2019.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner.
Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw extend deadline on his option decision
Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers want some more time to consider their possible future together. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the team have agreed to extend the...
San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, who hit 521 home runs in his illustrious career, died Wednesday at the age of 80 after a long battle with health issues.
Hall of Famer, S.F. Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at 80
Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 193-cm height and those long arms, died Wednesday. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced McCovey's de...
Carp second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi is tagged out at home plate by Hawks catcher Takuya Kai in the first inning of Game 4 of the Japan Series on Wednesday at Yafuoku Dome.
Hawks take Japan Series lead after dominant Game 4 performance at home
Yuki Yanagita's throw in from center field was good, Kenji Akashi's relay was better and Takuya Kai's tag at the plate was even better still. All that was just in the first inning, and the Fukuo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shohei Ohtani | KYODO

, ,