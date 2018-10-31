Hawks take Japan Series lead after dominant Game 4 performance at home

Akira Nakamura was kicking a ball around in center field with a teammate. Two other Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks were in the outfield pantomiming an at-bat and hitting fly balls to catcher Takuya Kai, who was throwing them back left-handed.

The Hawks didn’t seem to be feeling much pressure ahead of Wednesday night’s game. They definitely felt a lot less after it.

Alfredo Despaigne and Seiji Uebayashi hit home runs and the Hawks bullpen prevented a repeat of the Hiroshima Carp rally that nearly tripped them up on Tuesday in a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of the Japan Series.

The Hawks will now take a 2-1 lead (Game 1 was a tie) in the series into Thursday’s Game 5, which will be the final game at Yafuoku Dome this year. SoftBank also improved to 11-0 in its last 11 Japan Series games at home, dating back to 2011.

Hiroshima’s Seiya Suzuki hit his third home run in two games, but it wasn’t enough against a Hawks team that’s found its groove against the Carp pitchers.

After managing only three runs in the first two games, the Hawks have scored 13 in Games 3 and 4. Nakamura and Kenta Imamiya each had a two-hit night for SoftBank, which finished with nine hits after racking up 12 in the previous game.

Nao Higashihama got the start and the win for the Hawks, tossing out five innings of one-run ball. Higashihama allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one batter.

“He pitched amazing, and our relievers didn’t allow any hits,” Hawks manager Kimiyasu Kudo said.

Suzuki’s home run was the bright spot for the Carp. The Hiroshima outfielder, who also drew a walk, is 9-for-16 with three homers and six RBIs at the plate during the series.

The struggling Yoshihiro Maru doubled in his first at-bat but finished 1-for-4 and is hitting .125 in the Series after four games.

Carp pitcher Yusuke Nomura was charged with the loss after giving up three runs in 4⅓ innings.

Nomura got off to a good start on the mound, retiring all six batters he faced through two innings.

But after Nobuhiro Matsuda and Imamiya went down without much trouble to start the third, No. 9 hitter Kai extended the inning with a single to left. It turned out to be a crucial hit as Uebayashi followed with a home run to right that made the score 2-0.

The lead was cut to one when Suzuki hit a solo homer to left-center in the top of the fourth.

SoftBank slugger Despaigne restored the two-run advantage in the bottom half with his second home run of the series, a solo drive to left.

The Hawks sent Yuya Hasegawa to the plate as a pinch hitter with runners on first and third and one out in the sixth. The move paid off as the veteran hit a ball that bounced up the middle and between Hiroshima’s All-Star middle infield of second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi and shortstop Kosuke Tanaka, allowing a run to score and putting the home team up 4-1.