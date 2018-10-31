NFL to stage four London games in 2019 as U.K. popularity climbs
The big screen at Wembley Stadium displays the attendance of Sunday's game between the Eagles and Jaguars. The 24th NFL game played in London since 2007 set a new attendance record at the storied venue. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

NEW YORK – London will play host to four NFL regular-season games in 2019, an increase of one from this year, with the Jacksonville Jaguars again among the teams playing in England.

Two of the matches will be played at Wembley Stadium, which hosted all three NFL London games in 2018, while two will be played at the new home stadium of the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The jump to four London games in 2019 is a sign of the NFL’s rising popularity in Britain, with three sellout crowds on consecutive weekends this year in London averaging 85,031 spectators.

On Sunday, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles defeated Jacksonville, which regularly plays a home game in London, by 24-18 before a record 85,870-strong crowd at Wembley.

“The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK,” said NFL Executive Vice President International Mark Waller.

Exact dates and teams were not announced but the Jaguars will continue to play in London in 2019.

Next year’s games will raise the number of NFL games in London to 28 since the series began in 2007. In total, 29 of the NFL’s 32 clubs have now played in London.

