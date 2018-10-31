Leicester to return to action Saturday after owner’s death
Tributes to deceased Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the other four victims of Saturday's helicopter crash are seen outside of the club's King Power stadium in Leicester, England on Monday. | REUTERS

Soccer

Leicester to return to action Saturday after owner’s death

AP

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – Leicester’s grieving players will take to the field for the first time since the death of the club’s owner in a helicopter crash when they visit Cardiff for a Premier League game on Saturday.

The two teams said Tuesday the match will go ahead as planned in the Welsh capital, with a minute’s silence before kickoff and players wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people who were killed in the tragedy.

Leicester’s players have been visibly affected by the incident and have spent Monday and Tuesday attending commemorative events to pay tribute to Vichai, the club’s popular Thai owner whose helicopter spiraled out of control as it left the King Power Stadium following a Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.

“We will be offering our support to Leicester City in any way necessary in respect of this weekend’s fixture,” Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo said.

Leicester’s English League Cup match against Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday, had been canceled, while games involving the club’s women’s team were also called off in wake of the crash.

Leicester opened a book of condolence inside a specially-erected marquee in memory of Vichai on Tuesday, as more supporters and people from the wider community arrived at the stadium to pay their respects.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and his wife, Rebekah, wept as they placed a wreath among an ever-growing shrine to Vichai that includes flowers, scarves and soccer jerseys. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was present at the scene of the crash on Saturday, was in tears as floral tributes were laid inside and outside the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson, who guided the team away from relegation trouble the season before it won the Premier League in improbable fashion in 2016, said Vichai’s “quiet yet authoritative aura, presence and personality have had an immeasurable influence on English football.”

“A manager could not have wished for a better boss,” Pearson wrote in a personal letter published on the website of Belgian team OH Leuven, where he has been coach since last year.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (right) and Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa join hands after inaugurating the AFC's new Kuala Lumpur headquarters on Tuesday.
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in favor of 48-team Qatar World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said expanding the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams was "feasible" on Wednesday, as hosts Qatar pledged to come to a decision in the early part of next year. In...
Jubilo's Taishi Taguchi (left) and Bellmare's Hirokazu Ishihara vie for the ball in the second half of Tuesday's match at Yamaha Stadium.
Kengo Kawamata scores lone goal as Jubilo top Bellmare to end seven-game winless streak
Kengo Kawamata struck ahead of halftime as Jubilo Iwata broke a seven-game winless streak to beat Shonan Bellmare 1-0 on Tuesday. The clash at Yamaha Stadium, originally slated for Sept....
Real Madrid coach coach Julen Lopetegui was fired on Monday after the team lost for the fifth time in seven games on the previous day.
Real Madrid fires coach Julen Lopetegui after defeat to Barcelona
In just months, Julen Lopetegui has lost two of the most high-profile coaching jobs in the world. Lopetegui was finally fired by Real Madrid on Monday, less than five months after he was...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tributes to deceased Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the other four victims of Saturday's helicopter crash are seen outside of the club's King Power stadium in Leicester, England on Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,