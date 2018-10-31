Female gymnasts fall short of 2020 berth
Mai Murakami competes in the uneven bars portion of the women’s all-around team event at the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Doha on Tuesday. | KYODO

More Sports / Gymnastics

Female gymnasts fall short of 2020 berth

Kyodo

DOHA – Japan finished sixth in the women’s all-around team event at the world artistic gymnastics championships on Tuesday, failing to clinch a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japan, led by 2017 floor world champion Mai Murakami, scored a total of 160.262 for sixth. The United States took gold with 171.629, while Russia and China earned silver and bronze, respectively.

“We made mistakes that we normally don’t make as a team,” Murakami said. “I felt so strongly I didn’t want us to fail. I’m not satisfied, but I want to make use of this frustrating experience.”

The top three teams in the eight-team field were all guaranteed berths to the next Summer Olympics. Japan can still book a ticket to Tokyo 2020 if they finish in the top-9 at next year’s world championships.

Murakami, a three-time national all-around champion, along with Asuka Teramoto and Hitomi Hatakeda, had qualified sixth for the finals at Aspire Dome in the Qatari capital.

“I should have been more composed during the competition,” Teramoto said. “Next year, I’ll put all my concentration on getting a medal.”

Japan’s women’s team finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where their male counterparts took gold. The men’s team secured a 2020 berth by finishing third in Monday’s final behind China and Russia.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Novak Djokovic competes during his Paris Masters second-round match against Joao Sousa on Tuesday.
Djokovic wins Paris Masters opener in bid to reclaim No. 1
Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title with a 7-5, 6-1 win against Joao Sousa in the second round on Tuesday, and lent a helping hand to a spectator in the...
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (left) and Islanders left wing Anders Lee (right) are joined by police officer Mike Smidga (second from left), police chief Scott Schubert (center) and officer Anthony Burke in a ceremonial puck drop in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The officers were wounded in a synagogue shooting on Saturday.
Penguins honor synagogue shooting victims
The Pittsburgh Penguins held a ceremony Tuesday to honor the victims of Saturday's synagogue shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. The team held an 11-second moment o...
Browns coach Hue Jackson speaks to reporters after the team's game agains the Steelers on Sunday. Jackson was fired on Monday.
Browns fire coach Hue Jackson a day after team's 25th straight road loss
Hue Jackson's failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over. The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jac...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mai Murakami competes in the uneven bars portion of the women’s all-around team event at the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Doha on Tuesday. | KYODO Asuka Teramoto leaps on the balance bar during the world championships. | KYODO

, , , ,