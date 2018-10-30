Hawks triumph over Carp in Game 3 slugfest
Hawks slugger Alfredo Despaigne whacks a three-run homer in the sixth inning against the Carp in Game 3 of the Japan Series on Tuesday at Yafuoku Dome. Fukuoka SoftBank defeated Hiroshima 9-8. | KYODO

by Jason Coskrey

Staff Writer

FUKUOKA – Even though the game was in Fukuoka, there didn’t seem to be much difference in the number of Hiroshima Carp fans and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks supporters in the stands at Yafuoku Dome for the third game of the Japan Series.

There was even less of a difference on the scoreboard by the end of the night.

While Game 3 saw the Hawks’ Alfredo Despaigne hit a three-run homer and the Carp’s Tomohiro Abe connect on a solo shot and grand slam, it was a seventh-inning solo homer by Hiroaki Takaya, which at the time looked like only the cherry on top of a blowout, that ended up being the difference in the Hawks’ 9-8 victory.

The win, which came in front of a crowd of 35,746, evened the series at 1-1 — Game 1 ended in a tie.

SoftBank led 4-3 in the sixth, when Kenji Akashi and Yurisbel Gracial kept the inning going with a pair of two-out singles. Yuki Yanagita drove in a run with an infield single to third, and Despaigne crushed a three-run shot to right to make the score 8-3.

Takaya, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the top of the seventh, hit his solo shot to right with two-outs in the bottom half of the inning to make the score 9-3.

Seiya Suzuki began the eighth with his second solo home run of the night to make the score 9-4. After a nice catch by Seiji Uebayashi in right field robbed Ryuhei Matsuyama of a hit, the Carp loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Abe then connected on his second homer of the night, a grand slam that pulled Hiroshima within a run at 9-8.

Yuito Mori, who led the Pacific League with 37 saves this season, took the mound for the Hawks in the ninth. Mori struck out Yoshihiro Maru before allowing a single to Suzuki. He retired the next batter, but a single by Xavier Bautista put runners on the corners.

Mori threw a cutter to Takayoshi Noma and the Carp outfielder made contact, but hit a grounder to Akira Nakamura at first base as the Hawks held on for the victory.

