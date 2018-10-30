Sumo

Takanoiwa drops lawsuit against ex-yokozuna Harumafuji over assault

Kyodo

Wrestler Takanoiwa on Tuesday dropped a damages suit filed against former yokozuna Harumafuji for an assault last year, saying his family in Mongolia has been subject to abuse over the legal action.

In the civil suit filed earlier this month, Takanoiwa sought ¥24 million ($213,000) in damages, including medical expenses and lost salary, as well as benefits and bonuses he may have earned had he not been injured by the yokozuna.

Harumafuji faced a summary indictment in December for assaulting Takanoiwa with a karaoke machine remote control at a lounge bar in the city of Tottori on Oct. 26 last year, inflicting injuries that required 12 days to heal.

Harumafuji, who resigned in November to take the blame for the assault, paid a fine of ¥500,000 imposed by the Tottori Summary Court.

Takanoiwa said in a statement he has decided to cover his own medical expenses and will not seek damages after his family at home asked him to give up the suit, saying they cannot stand the abuse from their fellow Mongolians who hold Harumafuji in high regard.

Harumafuji is involved in charity activities in Mongolia and has set up a Japanese-style school for elementary to secondary students.

Harumafuji’s lawyer said the former yokozuna’s “intent to deal sincerely with the compensation remains unchanged.”

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Hakuho
Hakuho in prime position to claim 42nd title in Fukuoka
Mongolian Hakuho will go into next month's Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament at the summit of the sport's mountain in the top east yokozuna slot, according to the latest ranking released by the Japan Su...
Mongolian maegashira Kyokushuho (right), Brazilian maegashira Kaisei (center) and Japanese wrestler Asahisho pose with the Melbourne Cup, Australia's most prestigious horse racing prize, during the trophy's annual international tour in June of 2015.
Sumo boasts rich history of multiculturalism
Visitors to Japan, encountering sumo for the first time, are often surprised to learn that not only are there rikishi from places as far afield as Georgia, Mongolia and Hawaii, but that foreigne...
Former yokozuna Harumafuji assaulted a younger wrestler during an incident at a bar in 2017. Harumafuji later retired from sumo.
Five percent of sumo wrestlers suffered physical abuse over past year according to investigation
A third-party investigation found physical abuse persists in Japan's traditional sport of sumo, according to its final report. The investigative panel, under the guidance of former prosecutor Ke...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Takanoiwa | KYODO

, , ,