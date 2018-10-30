Patriots cruise by Bills
New England QB Tom Brady looks to pass against the Buffalo in the first half on Monday night. | AP

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – Devin McCourty returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown, and the New England Patriots’ defense smothered the Buffalo Bills’ anemic offense in a 25-6 win on Monday night.

James White scored on a 1-yard run, and the Patriots relied more on Stephen Gostkowski’s leg than on Tom Brady’s arm for their fifth straight win, which improved their AFC East-leading record to 6-2. Brady finished 29 of 45 for 324 yards, but was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.

Gostkowski hit four of five field-goal attempts, including two from 25 yards after New England drives stalled inside Buffalo’s 10.

“They made it tough on us,” Brady said. “We couldn’t get anything going in the red zone, not enough positive plays down there.”

McCourty sealed the win with 5:54 remaining by intercepting Derek Anderson’s pass over the middle intended for Charles Clay and taking it to the end zone.

Two plays before the pick, Bills tight end Jason Croom’s diving one-handed touchdown catch was negated following a video review. Replays clearly showed Croom never had possession in attempting to make the 25-yard catch, which would have made it a one-score game.

