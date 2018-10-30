Warriors’ Klay Thompson buries record 14 3s in rout of Bulls

Klay Thompson popped to the wing off a screen from Stephen Curry, caught the pass from Kevin Durant and dribbled to his left before launching the record 3-pointer.

The ball swished through the net. He raised both arms, pumped his fist and got mobbed.

Thompson broke Curry’s NBA record with 14 3-pointers and finished with 52 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Thompson set the mark when he nailed a 3 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He celebrated with teammates as they headed to the sideline for a timeout, with Golden State leading 113-69. Curry hit 13 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2016.

“That’s what I do this for is those moments that you share with your teammates,” Thompson said. “That’s why we play basketball. It’s a collective effort. And I don’t know if I would be able to break these records I have gotten in my past like tonight without the system I play in or the team I play with, the guys I play with.”

Thompson hadn’t scored more than 19 this season and made just 5 of 36 3-pointers in the Warriors’ first seven games. But he broke out in a huge way, making 14 of 24 from beyond the arc. And he did it in just 26 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter. About the only thing that slowed down Thompson on Monday night was when he suffered a cut above his right eye that needed two stitches in the third quarter. He returned a few minutes later sporting a yellow headband.

The four-time All-Star guard hit 10 3’s and scored 36 as Golden State built a 92-50 halftime lead. It was the second-highest scoring half ever by an NBA team. Phoenix had 107 in the first half of a 173-143 victory over Denver in 1990.

The Golden State also set an NBA record for 3s in a half with 17 through the first two quarters.

“This is what it’s been like,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I can’t even tell you how lucky I am and how I feel every night watching these guys, how unselfish they are.”

Curry scored 23. Kevin Durant had 14 points and eight assists. And Chicago product Alfonzo McKinnie added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the two-time defending NBA champions improved to 7-1.

Zach LaVine and Antonio Blakeney led the Bulls with 21 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. scored 18.

Chicago probably would have been overmatched even at full strength. But with Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine all out with injuries, this one got ugly in a hurry because of Thompson.

Bucks 124, Raptors 109

In Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined because of injury, Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 19 points to help the Bucks beat Toronto in a showdown of the NBA’s last two undefeated teams.

Milwaukee improved to 7-0 in a marquee matchup that lost some luster with Antetokounmpo in concussion protocol and Raptors star Kawhi Leonard sitting out to rest.

The Bucks’ start to the season matches the 1971-72 club for best in franchise history. Milwaukee made up for Antetokounmpo’s absence with another strong showing from the perimeter, with Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe chipping in 17 points each.

Serge Ibaka scored 30 points for Toronto, which had its franchise-best 6-0 start snapped. Pascal Siakam added 22.

Timberwolves 124, Lakers 120

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler hit five of Minnesota’s eight 3s in the fourth quarter to finish with 32 points and help the Timberwolves hang on to beat LeBron James and the Lakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns pitched in with 25 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Timberwolves.

James had 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter after missing his first five shots. He added 10 rebounds and seven assists on the 15th anniversary of his professional debut.

Kings 123, Heat 113

In Miami, Willie Cauley-Stein scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Buddy Hield added 23 points and Sacramento ran past the Heat.

Josh Richardson scored a career-high 31 points for Miami, which got an NBA season-high 24 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside, one shy of his career high. Whiteside also had 16 points and five blocked shots for the Heat.

Knicks 115, Nets 96

In New York, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points and eight assists, and the Knicks rolled to their second win of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn, which dropped its third straight.

Trail Blazers 103, Pacers 93

In Indianapolis, Zach Collins matched his career high with 17 points and C.J. McCollum also had 17 to lead Portland.

Indiana was led by Victor Oladipo with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

76ers 113, Hawks 92

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons had 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists and Philadelphia flashed a little of last year’s playoff form in a win over Atlanta.

The oft-maligned Markelle Fultz had season-highs with seven baskets (on 16 attempts) and 16 points in 23 minutes. Joel Embiid added 10 points.

Kent Bazemore scored 18 points to lead the Hawks, who lost their second straight.

Spurs 113, Mavericks 108 (OT)

In San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan had 34 points and nine assists and the Spurs withstood a 31-point outburst by Dallas rookie Luka Doncic for the overtime victory.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points as San Antonio won its second overtime game.

DeRozan and Doncic battled in the final minutes of regulation and into overtime in a game that included 10 lead changes and 12 ties.

DeRozan scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Doncic had 10 points in the same span.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 22 points for the Mavericks.

Nuggets 116, Pelicans 111

In Denver, Gary Harris scored 23 points and came up with a big steal late to help the Nuggets hold off short-handed New Orleans after nearly squandering an 18-point lead.

Jamal Murray chipped in 23 points and Nikola Jokic had 12 points and 10 assists for his fifth double-double in six games.

Nikola Mirotic came up clutch with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who were without Anthony Davis (sprained right elbow) and Elfrid Payton (sprained right ankle).