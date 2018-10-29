Baseball / MLB

Kenta Maeda, Hideki Matsui to appear in MLB All-Star series

MLB

KYODO

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda was added Monday to the major league all-star team that will take on Samurai Japan next month, while former New York Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui was named as a bench coach.

With the number of players raised from 28 to 29, Japan added Hanshin Tigers left-hander Yuta Iwasada to a squad that includes SoftBank Hawks outfielder Seiji Uebayashi and Chunichi Dragons reliever Yu Sato.

Maeda and Matsui both started their careers in Japan before moving to the majors. Maeda played eight seasons with the Hiroshima Carp, while Matsui, who was inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame this year, spent 10 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants.

For the first time since 2014, Major League Baseball will send a squad of all-stars to Japan, managed by Miami Marlins skipper and former Yankees slugger Don Mattingly.

Players named so far include Yadier Molina, Eugenio Suarez, Ronald Acuna Jr., Rhys Hoskins, Carlos Santana, Whit Merrifield and Chris Taylor.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, the National League recipient of the Hank Aaron Award who hit for the cycle twice this season, has declined to participate.

The six-game series starts on Nov. 9 with three games at Tokyo Dome, one at Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium on Nov. 13 and the final two at Nagoya Dome over the following two days.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano poses at a news conference holding baseballs celebrating his second straight Sawamura Award on Monday.
Giants' Tomoyuki Sugano wins second straight Sawamura Award
Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano was named winner of the prestigious Eiji Sawamura Award on Monday for the second straight year. The 29-year-old is the first pitcher to win the award i...
SoftBank pitcher Ariel Miranda throws the ball at Yafuoku Dome on Monday. The Cuban southpaw is scheduled to pitch Game 3 of the Japan Series on Tuesday.
Hawks positive despite slow start to Japan Series
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks wrapped up the first two games of the 2018 Japan Series without any wins. But they remain positive after avoiding two losses. "We feel composed," skipp...
Carp pitchers test the Yafuoku Dome mound on Monday ahead of Tuesday's scheduled Japan Series Game 3.
SoftBank hopes for home advantage as Japan Series shifts to Fukuoka
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks are finally back home. After a prolonged period of playing on the road, the Hawks returned to Fukuoka on Monday as the Japan Series shifted a little over an ho...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda (left) was named to the MLB's All-Star squad for November's Nichibei Yakyu series on Monday. Former Yankees great Hideki Matsui will also join the team as a bench coach.

, , ,