Bombs away as Warriors win long-ball shootout over Nets

Stephen Curry set an NBA record after draining seven three pointers en route to a 35-point performance as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-114 on Sunday.

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter and drained his final three pointer of the contest with 67 seconds remaining to make it 115-108. Curry has made at least five threes in all seven games this season to surpass George McCloud’s NBA record of six straight in 1995.

Kevin Durant tallied 34 points for the Warriors, who appeared to be cruising to victory before the Nets stormed back with some superb three-point shooting of their own in front of a crowd of 17,700 at Barclays Center arena.

“They got hot in the fourth to try to make it interesting, but we made enough plays down the stretch to obviously get the win,” said Curry.

The Warriors have won four straight since their only loss and their previous three wins were by 20 points or more. They failed to equal the franchise record of four straight 20 point wins set by the San Francisco Warriors in the 1966-67 season.

Draymond Green had a season-high 13 assists while Klay Thompson struggled from beyond the arc, going one for five. He finished with 18 points on Sunday and is five of 36 overall from three-point range this season.

D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Caris LeVert had 23 for the Nets, who made 20 three-pointers in 42 attempts and cut a 19-point deficit down to two.

“The way the first half went we easily could have kind of folded and that’s not what kind of guys we have in that locker room,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

“They’re a resilient bunch and I thought they competed their tails off and it was good for the fans to see that we didn’t just succumb to their talent or their aura so to speak.”