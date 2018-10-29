Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Hawks positive despite slow start to Japan Series

by Kaz Nagatsuka

Staff Report

HIROSHIMA – The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks wrapped up the first two games of the 2018 Japan Series without any wins.

But they remain positive after avoiding two losses.

“We feel composed,” skipper Kimiyasu Kudo said at Yafuoku Dome during Monday’s travel day. “We are pleased that we can play before our fans and appreciate the opportunity to show our Hawks baseball again.”

The Hawks, the reigning NPB champions, finished runner-ups during the season and will play in their house for the first time since the Climax Series First Stage when the Japan Series resumes with Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The Kyushu club fell 5-1 to the Central League champions Hiroshima Carp in Game 2 at Mazda Stadium on Sunday after opening the series with a 2-2 draw.

“We’ve just lost one game,” said SoftBank hitting coach Hiroshi Fujimoto, echoing Kudo’s sentiment.

“We’ll have three games here from tomorrow and even if we’ll go 2-1, we’ll be tied in the series.”

Carp starting pitchers Daichi Osera and Kris Johnson did superb work to hold Hawks bats to just three runs combined in the first two games. The Hawks had advanced to the championship series after crushing the Saitama Seibu Lions pitching staff with 44 runs in five Climax Series Final Stage games.

But Fujimoto did not worry about his hitters, stating: “We won’t face pitchers that are as good as we did (over the weekend) — We’ll go up against them with the sort of mindset.”

Hawks head coach Mitsuo Tatsukawa hinted that the day off on Monday would help his players physically.

“I can tell you this now,” he said. “It was tough for us to play five games in a row against Seibu. We had a celebration banquet (after the Final Stage win) and had the travel (back to Fukuoka) and all that.”

Tatsukawa predicted that if his Hawks players move their feet better in Game 3, there is “no doubt” that they can come away with a win in the end.

Tatsukawa also believes that Cuban southpaw Ariel Miranda, who will take the mound as SoftBank’s starting pitcher on Tuesday, will do an even more effective job against the Carp.

“You are not going to hit his change-up when you see it for the first time,” said Tatsukawa, a former Carp catcher and manager. “Have you seen him get hit when he pitches against Pacific League teams that have never faced him before? You haven’t.”

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Carp pitchers test the Yafuoku Dome mound on Monday ahead of Tuesday's scheduled Japan Series Game 3.
SoftBank hopes for home advantage as Japan Series shifts to Fukuoka
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks are finally back home. After a prolonged period of playing on the road, the Hawks returned to Fukuoka on Monday as the Japan Series shifted a little over an ho...
Kris Johnson of the Carp pitches during Game 2 of the Japan Series on Sunday at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium.
Postseason superhero Kris Johnson pitches Carp to victory
Kris Johnson took the mound in front of the Hiroshima Carp's red-clad fans and threw warmup tosses. His usual warmup music, the song "White Ranger Tiger Power" from the "Mighty Morphin Power Ranger...
Red Sox players celebrate after clinching the World Series in five games against the Dodgers on Sunday in Los Angles.
Dominant Red Sox clinch World Series in five games
The quest is complete. Yes, these 2018 Red Sox really are that great. David Price proved his postseason mettle, Steve Pearce homered twice and Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on S...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

SoftBank pitcher Ariel Miranda throws the ball at Yafuoku Dome on Monday. The Cuban southpaw is scheduled to pitch Game 3 of the Japan Series on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , ,