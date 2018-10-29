Lewis Hamilton wins fifth Formula One title
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after clinching this year's Formula One title at the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City on Sunday. | REUTERS

More Sports / Auto Racing

Lewis Hamilton wins fifth Formula One title

AFP-JIJI

MEXICO CITY – Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth world championship on Sunday to draw level with Juan Manuel Fangio in the Formula One record books when he finished fourth behind a victorious Max Verstappen in the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Briton’s only remaining championship rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who needed a victory with Hamilton outside the top seven to keep his hopes alive, finished second.

Hamilton’s success — the third time he has taken the title without finishing on the race podium — elevated him to a supreme club alongside Fangio with only seven-time champion Michael Schumacher ahead of him.

He added the 2018 crown to his championship wins in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

He celebrated by executing ‘doughnut’ wheel spins for the cheering crowd before leaping out of his car and into the arms of his team.

After being congratulated by Vettel, Hamilton said: “It’s a very strange feeling, a very humbling experience. To complete this when Fangio did it as well, it’s a very surreal feeling.”

“That’s how you do it — that’s how you drive, Lewis,” said Hollywood film star Will Smith on Mercedes team radio after Hamilton took the checkered flag.

Hamilton, who started third on the grid, struggled with chronic tire wear after making a strong start in his Mercedes and settled for a cautious cruise to the title without a podium finish.

Verstappen, upstaged by his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in qualifying on Saturday, came home 17.108 seconds ahead of Vettel after the luckless Australian pole-sitter retired with nine laps remaining.

A puff of smoke signalled an engine failure and his eighth ‘Did Not Finish’ (DNF) of the season while his 21-year-old Dutch tyro teammate secured a repeat of his 2017 triumph, his second win this season and the fifth of his career.

Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen came home third ahead of Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Nico Hulkenberg was sixth for Renault ahead of Charles Leclerc of Sauber, Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren, Marcus Ericsson in the second Sauber and Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso.

For Ferrari, it was a first double-podium success in Mexico since 1990 with Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ai Fukuhara holds a bouquet at an Oct. 23 news conference to discuss her retirement from professional table tennis.
Retired 'Ai-chan' leaves table tennis in good hands
On the announcement of her retirement, four-time table tennis Olympian Ai Fukuhara said that by paving the way for Japan's new generation of stars, she is leaving the sport in good hands. Despit...
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (left) celebrates with teammates after kicking an extra point against the Raiders during the second half in Oakland on Sunday.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri sets NFL scoring record
Adam Vinatieri has made plenty of tougher kicks in his career. The two last-second field goals to win Super Bowls, a 45-yarder through the snow to win a playoff game and 46 field goals from at leas...
Jockey Christophe Lemaire celebrates atop Rey de Oro after winning the Autumn Tenno-sho at Tokyo Racecourse on Sunday.
Rey de Oro's final sprint gives Lemaire third straight win
Rey de Oro thundered down the final stretch to win the Autumn Tenno-Sho at Tokyo Racecourse on Sunday. French jockey Christophe Lemaire guided the four-year-old colt, the second favorite, to the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after clinching this year's Formula One title at the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City on Sunday. | REUTERS

, ,