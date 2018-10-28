Seiya Suzuki drills three RBIs as Carp silence Hawks in Game 2

This time there was a winner.

Kris Johnson, Seiya Suzuki and the rest of the Hiroshima Carp made sure of it.

Johnson delivered a strong performance on the mound, Suzuki had three hits and drove in three runs and the Carp struck first in this Japan Series with a 5-1 win in Game 2 in front of a crowd of 31,356 on Sunday night at Mazda Stadium.

Hiroshima’s victory comes a day after the teams played out a 2-2 tie in Game 1 and gives the Central League champions a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 3 is Tuesday night at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka.

Johnson carved through the Hawks in order over the first three innings, yielding his first baserunner on a walk to Keizo Kawashima to start the fourth. After allowing a single to the next batter, Kenta Imamiya, Johnson retired the next 10 Hawks in order.

He pitched seven innings of one-run ball in the win, allowing four hits and striking out seven. Including his final start of the regular season and a turn in the CL Climax Series Final Stage, Johnson has allowed two runs in his last 22 innings.

Suzuki continued to deliver at the plate for Hiroshima, finishing 3-for-4 after picking up a pair of hits in Game 1. He drove in the team’s first run with an infield single in the first and singled in two more in the fifth.

Yoshihiro Maru and Ryuhei Matsuyama also drove in runs for Hiroshima.

Nobuhiro Matsuda accounted for Softbank’s only run with a single in the seventh. The Hawks finished with four singles and were held without an extra-base hit for the second straight night.

SoftBank starter Rick van den Hurk was charged with the loss after allowing five runs — three earned — on eight hits over five innings. Van den Hurk struck out seven.