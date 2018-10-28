Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Giants may release former Red Sox closer Koji Uehara

Kyodo

Days after former big leaguer Koji Uehara announced he was eager to continue playing next season, the Yomiuri Giants are considering releasing the 43-year-old reliever, an official source said Sunday.

Uehara underwent surgery to clean out his left knee on Tuesday, and the Giants will look into re-signing him depending on his fitness. At this time a year ago, Uehara was looking for a job in the majors and indicated no desire to resume playing in Japan.

However, his desire to continue playing led him to a deal with the Central League’s Giants, the only pro team he has played for in Japan.

“If anyone is interested in talking, any one of Japan’s 12 teams would be OK,” Uehara said when contacted at his home in the United States.

This season, Uehara was 0-5 with a 3.63 ERA in 36 games. During his time in the MLB he played for the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs. He was named MVP of the 2013 ALCS, the same year he won a World Series ring with Boston.

Giants pitcher Koji Uehara

