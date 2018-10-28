Jay Bothroyd nets brace as Consadole beat Grampus
Consadole's Jay Bothroyd (center) celebrates with teammates Chanathip Songkrasin (left) and Daiki Suga after scoring his second goal of the day against Nagoya. | KYODO

Soccer / J. League

Jay Bothroyd nets brace as Consadole beat Grampus

Kyodo

NAGOYA – Former England international Jay Bothroyd struck twice in the first half to lead visiting Consadole Sapporo to a 2-1 win over 10-man Nagoya Grampus in the J. League first division on Sunday.

With just five games remaining, the loss at Paloma Mizuho Stadium could prove costly for Grampus, now just one point outside the relegation zone in 14th place.

Consadole, meanwhile, moved into third place and are mathematically guaranteed to remain in the top flight in just their second season since being promoted from J2.

In a game with several contentious moments, two of the three goals came from the penalty spot.

The home team was reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time when midfielder Kohei Hattanda received his second yellow card for a sliding challenge on Kazuki Fukai.

Bothroyd opened the scoring in the eighth minute after teammate Ryosuke Shindo was brought down inside the area by Grampus left-back Kazuki Kushibiki.

Playing as a lone striker, the 36-year-old Bothroyd calmly gave the visitors the lead after sending Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak in the wrong direction with his spot kick.

The J. League’s leading scorer Jo equalized with goal No. 22 for the season, converting from the spot in the 25th minute after Hiroki Miyazawa was penalized for bringing down Gabriel Xavier.

Thailand international Chanathip Songkrasin set up what proved to be Bothroyd’s winner three minutes after the break with a clever back-heel pass from the edge of the box. Bothroyd had space to turn inside the area and blast the ball first-time past Langerak.

The 1.9-meter forward, who missed an opportunity for a hat trick late in the match, said he was glad to help put Consadole in strong contention for an Asian Champions League berth with four rounds remaining.

“In England we say this is the business part of the season. In big games you need big performances and today I felt the team did well and I was very happy with my performance as well,” said Bothroyd, who has a single cap for England.

“I was a bit disappointed at the end that I didn’t score to get a hat trick, but three points was the most important thing today.”

“This was a big game for us. We knew that we needed to win to get ourselves in third position.”

Brazilian striker Jo was taken from the ground on a stretcher after apparently sustaining a leg injury in the final seconds of the game, as Grampus pushed for an equalizer from a corner.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Smoke rises from the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in a parking lot outside Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday night.
Leicester owner in downed chopper: report
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board a helicopter which crashed outside the club's stadium, the BBC reported on Sunday, quoting a source close to his family. The he...
Daiki Sugioka scores the lone goal in Shonan Bellmare's 1-0 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos in the Levain Cup final at Saitama Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Bellmare capture Levain Cup
A clear autumn sky above Saitama Stadium offers endless possibilities, and that was again true on Saturday afternoon as Shonan Bellmare upset Yokohama F. Marinos to capture the club's first-ever J....
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen in a March 2016 file photo.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino pushing for support of new competitions despite European opposition
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he is pushing for support of new competitions despite Europe's opposition because it is his duty to protect the "relevance of football." On the eve o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Consadole's Jay Bothroyd (center) celebrates with teammates Chanathip Songkrasin (left) and Daiki Suga after scoring his second goal of the day against Nagoya. | KYODO

, ,