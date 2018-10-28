More Sports / Tennis

Kei Nishikori cruises into Erste Bank Open final

Kyodo

VIENNA – Kei Nishikori advanced to the final of the Erste Bank Open with a straight-sets semifinal victory over Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday.

Nishikori, ranked 11th in the world, defeated his 71st-ranked opponent from Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3 in one hour, 29 minutes. Kukushkin did not have a chance to break Nishikori’s serve until the second set and did not face a break point himself until the sixth game of the first set.

At that point, the qualifier Kukushkin fended off Nishikori to make it 3-3. The next break point did not come until the 10th game. With Nishikori leading 5-4, Nishikori had two chances and converted the second set point.

The second set started more easily. After Nishikori held a serve in a tightly contested first game, two Kukushkin returns into the net and a return ace saw Nishikori break in a love game.

“It may have looked easy, but I faced some difficult situations. He was a tough opponent,” Nishikori said after maintaining his undefeated record against Kukushkin in eight career matches.

“I’ve been playing some good matches, and I’m quite happy to reach the final in my debut at this tournament.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Rafael Nadal to return at Paris Masters
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal is slated to make his comeback from a knee injury at the Paris Masters next week. Organizers said the 17-time Grand Slam champion arrived in Paris on Friday. The ...
Kei Nishikori reacts after winning against Dominic Thiem in the Erste Bank Open men's quarterfinals on Friday in Vienna.
Kei Nishikori reaches Erste Bank Open semifinals
Kei Nishikori advanced to the Erste Bank Open semifinals with a straight-sets victory over top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria on Friday. Fifth seed Nishikori cruised past the world No. 7 ...
Former NHL president John Ziegler, seen in a March 1988 file photo presenting an award to New York Islanders defenseman Denis Potvin, has died. He was 84.
Ex-NHL president John Ziegler dies at 84
John Ziegler Jr.'s tumultuous 15 years as NHL president began with the league ushering in the Wayne Gretzky era and ended with labor unrest and a players strike in 1992. The NHL on Frida...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori returns a ball against Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. | KYODO

,