Leicester owner in downed chopper: report
Smoke rises from the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in a parking lot outside Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday night. | AFP-JIJI

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board a helicopter which crashed outside the club’s stadium, the BBC reported on Sunday, quoting a source close to his family.

The helicopter crashed in a ball of flames in the stadium parking lot on Saturday after the team’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United earlier on Saturday.

Officials from the club and Vichai’s company, duty-free giant King Power International, declined to comment on whether he was in the helicopter when it spiralled out of control and crashed around an hour after the game.

According to eyewitnesses, the helicopter just cleared the top of the stadium before it started to spin. It then plummeted to the ground and burst into flames.

“We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium,” a spokesman for the club said on Saturday.

Freelance photographer Ryan Brown was covering the game and saw the helicopter clear the stadium before it crashed, the BBC reported.

“Literally the engine stopped and I turned around, and it made a bit of a whirring noise,” Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live. “It turned silent, blades started spinning and then there was a big bang.”

