Gavin Edwards, Yuki Togashi spark Jets in triumph over Evessa

Chiba Jets Funabashi power forward Gavin Edwards made a big impact at both ends of the floor in Saturday’s series opener in Osaka.

The former University of Connecticut player contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high six blocks in the Jets’ 80-69 victory over the Evessa.

Yuki Togashi had 20 points and Josh Duncan supplied 15 as Chiba improved to 7-2.

Josh Harrellson scored 20 points and snared 19 rebounds for Osaka (4-5), which shot 36.1 percent from the floor. Rei Goda and Faye Pape Mour both had 11 points.

Diamond Dolphins 90, Rizing Zephyr 78

In Nagoya, the hosts pounced on Fukuoka in the first half and coasted to victory.

The Rizing Zephyr (0-9) trailed 57-31 at halftime.

Markeith Cummings had 26 points and seven assists and Shuto Ando scored 25 points, making 6 of 10 3s for Nagoya (7-2). Craig Brackins finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dexter Pittman led Fukuoka with 32 points and 10 boards. Benjamin Lawson and Masashi Joho added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Grouses 90, Northern Happinets 75

In Toyama, the pesky Grouses defense forced 28 turnovers and routed Akita.

Leo Lyons finished with 27 points and Yuto Otsuka had 12. Tomokazu Abe scored nine points for Toyama (6-3).

Justin Keenan had a 26-point outing for the Happinets (3-6).

Albirex BB 77, NeoPhoenix 54

In Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, Davante Gardner’s 32-point, 13-rebound performance helped carry the hosts past San-en.

Veteran floor leader Kei Igarashi chipped in with 12 points and eight assists for the Albirex (6-3).

Robert Dozier finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the NeoPhoenix (2-7) and Hayato Kawashima scored 13 points.

Alvark 77, Hannaryz 67

In Kyoto, defending champion Tokyo held its opponent below 70 points for the fourth consecutive game (all wins), delivering an impressive effort against the hosts.

Daiki Tanaka paced the Alvark with 20 points and dished out four assists, while Alex Kirk had 16 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Seiya Ando added 10 points and Yudai Baba and Jawad Williams each had eight for Tokyo (8-1).

Kyoto’s Julian Mavunga scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers and six assists. Teammate David Simon added 23 points, nine boards and four blocks, with Kevin Hareyama contributing 11 points.

The Hannaryz (5-4) trailed 37-22 at halftime.

B-Corsairs 84, Sunrockers 79

In Tokyo, Yokohama big man Javon McCrea’s 25-point, 11-rebound effort and Amanze Egekeze’s 19 points sparked Yokohama in a victory over struggling Shibuya.

The B-Corsairs (3-6) were outscored 50-36 in the paint, but played aggressively on offense. As a result, they were sent to the line for 32 foul shots and drained 25 of them.

Takuya Kawamura and Ryo Tawatari chipped in with 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the visitors.

Ryan Kelly was the high scorer for the Sunrockers (1-8), putting 26 points on the board. Robert Sacre had 20 points and four blocks.

Brave Thunders 75, Golden Kings 72

In Okinawa City, Nick Fazekas scored a season-high 28 points and Naoto Tsuji poured in 13 as Kawasaki earned a bounce-back win over Ryukyu.

The Brave Thunders (5-5) outscored the hosts 24-9 in the third quarter.

Jeff Ayres had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Kings (8-2). Josh Scott provided 15 points, with Narito Namizato doling out 10 assists.