Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18-inning marathon

Exhausting and then exhilarating for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday and gave Los Angeles a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox that drew the Dodgers to 2-1 in the best-of-seven Series.

While the Dodgers mobbed Muncy at home plate, the Red Sox will rue one that got away.

They were oh-so-close in the 13th to taking a huge 3-0 lead. But second baseman Ian Kinsler’s wide throw on a two-out grounder by Yasiel Puig let Los Angeles score the tying run in a game that lasted 7 hours, 20 minutes.

Muncy later homered to left-center off Nathan Eovaldi, jolting the remaining fans to their feet at 12:30 a.m. A grinning Muncy tossed his helmet in the air as he headed for third.

Muncy came within feet of ending it in the bottom of the 15th. But his shot to right sailed just foul and he ended up striking out.

The battle of attrition had a bit of everything, including 18 pitchers and 27 position players.

Los Angeles reliever Kenta Maeda entered the game in the 15th. He worked two innings, allowed one hit and fanned five batters.

Long after rookie Walker Buehler dazzled over seven shutout innings for the Dodgers, things got interesting.

The Red Sox tied it 1-1 in the eighth and took a 2-1 lead in the 13th. The Dodgers answered with the tying run in the bottom of the inning.