Kevin Durant ignites Warriors in fourth quarter

Kevin Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors manhandled the New York Knicks 128-100 Friday at Madison Square Garden.

“I just tried to be aggressive and score,” Durant said. “I thought our third quarter was pretty bad. I tried to give us a spark by scoring in the fourth and it got us going.”

Durant said being the defending NBA champions means every other team is trying to knock you off that lofty perch.

He finished 17 of 24 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and seized nine rebounds.

Durant could become a free agent at the end of the season and the Knicks are considered to be one of the teams interested in wooing him.

He received a loud ovation when he was introduced and there’s a billboard on a building near the famed arena urging him to sign with the Knicks.

Golden State outscored New York 47-16 in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and sank six 3-pointers, giving him at least five from beyond the arc in every game this season.

Bucks 125, Timberwolves 95

In Minneapolis, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes and Milwaukee beat Minnesota to improve to 5-0 for the second time in franchise history.

The 1971-72 Bucks, led by Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, started 7-0.

In Other Games

Clippers 133, Rockets 113

Raptors 116, Mavericks 107

Pelicans 117, Nets 115

Hornets 135, Bulls 106

Kings 116, Wizards 112