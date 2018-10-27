Kevin Durant ignites Warriors in fourth quarter
Golden State's Kevin Durant brings the ball upcourt against New York's Lance Thomas (left) and Damyean Dotson in the second quarter on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

Kevin Durant ignites Warriors in fourth quarter

AFP-JIJI, AP

NEW YORK – Kevin Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors manhandled the New York Knicks 128-100 Friday at Madison Square Garden.

“I just tried to be aggressive and score,” Durant said. “I thought our third quarter was pretty bad. I tried to give us a spark by scoring in the fourth and it got us going.”

Durant said being the defending NBA champions means every other team is trying to knock you off that lofty perch.

He finished 17 of 24 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and seized nine rebounds.

Durant could become a free agent at the end of the season and the Knicks are considered to be one of the teams interested in wooing him.

He received a loud ovation when he was introduced and there’s a billboard on a building near the famed arena urging him to sign with the Knicks.

Golden State outscored New York 47-16 in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and sank six 3-pointers, giving him at least five from beyond the arc in every game this season.

Bucks 125, Timberwolves 95

In Minneapolis, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes and Milwaukee beat Minnesota to improve to 5-0 for the second time in franchise history.

The 1971-72 Bucks, led by Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, started 7-0.

In Other Games

Clippers 133, Rockets 113

Raptors 116, Mavericks 107

Pelicans 117, Nets 115

Hornets 135, Bulls 106

Kings 116, Wizards 112

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Ryukyu forward Ira Brown grabs a rebound in the first quarter of Friday night's game against Kawasaki in Okinawa City. The Golden Kings beat the Brave Thunders 68-60.
Golden Kings thwart Brave Thunders' comeback hopes
The Ryukyu Golden Kings jumped out to a huge early lead, then hold off the visiting Kawasaki Brave Thunders in their series opener on Friday night in Okinawa City. Ryukyu improved to 8-1 on the ...
Michael Jordan is seen at the Ryder Cup in Guyancourt, France, on Sept. 29.
Twenty-five years after spurning NBA Jam, Michael Jordan invests in esports
A quarter century after being famously excluded from the cult favorite video game NBA Jam, Michael Jordan is investing in esports. Jordan on Thursday was announced as an investor with aX...
Boston's Marcus Smart looks to pass from under the basket in front of Oklahoma City's Jerami Grant (center) and Steven Adams on Thursday night.
Jayson Tatum sparks Celtics past winless Thunder
Kyrie Irving was overthinking how to fit in. He missed last season's playoffs after left knee surgery, and because the Boston Celtics reached the Eastern Conference finals without him, h...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Golden State's Kevin Durant brings the ball upcourt against New York's Lance Thomas (left) and Damyean Dotson in the second quarter on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,