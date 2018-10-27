More Sports / Tennis

Rafael Nadal to return at Paris Masters

AP

PARIS – Top-ranked Rafael Nadal is slated to make his comeback from a knee injury at the Paris Masters next week.

Organizers said the 17-time Grand Slam champion arrived in Paris on Friday. The Spaniard has a bye to the second round in Paris, where he will face either countryman Fernando Verdasco or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

Nadal retired in the semifinals of the U.S. Open in September with an injured right knee. He had dropped the opening two sets against Juan Martin del Potro when he retired. He then skipped tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.

