Christian Yelich, J.D. Martinez named Hank Aaron Award recipients

Christian Yelich made it to the World Series, just not the way he hoped.

The Milwaukee Brewers star accepted the Hank Aaron Award as the outstanding offensive player in the National League before Game 3 between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was the AL recipient.

Yelich led the NL with a .326 batting average, was second in RBIs with 110 and third in home runs with 36. Martinez was No. 1 in the AL in RBIs (130) and finished second in home runs (43) and batting average (.330).