Twenty-five years after spurning NBA Jam, Michael Jordan invests in esports

LOS ANGELES – A quarter century after being famously excluded from the cult favorite video game NBA Jam, Michael Jordan is investing in esports.

Jordan on Thursday was announced as an investor with aXiomatic, a major esports ownership group whose properties include powerhouse franchise Team Liquid.

The board at aXiomatic includes Ted Leonsis, owner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards, and Peter Guber, co-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan, owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, was notably not part of the 1993 hit NBA Jam after he opted out of the players association’s group license.

The Hall of Famer continued to be a video game holdout of sorts as an executive — the Hornets are among nine NBA franchises that have not joined the NBA 2K League.

The size of Jordan’s investment aXiomatic was not disclosed. Esports investment isn’t uncommon for NBA stars and executives. Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal and Mark Cuban are among many to make similar moves.

