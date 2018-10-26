Penguins run roughshod over Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored a lot of goals in Alberta — 15 in two games, to be exact.

Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored twice and the Penguins pounded the Calgary Flames 9-1 on Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Jack Johnson, Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen also scored, and Matt Murray made 38 saves to help the Penguins improve to 5-1-2 overall and 3-0 on a four-game Canadian trip.

“I think that just speaks to the talent we have in here,” Murray said. “When we come with our ‘A’ game, it’s hard to stop. You look around our lineup and it’s pretty clear why we score that many goals.”

Crosby has scored three times in his last two games after going six without a goal to start this season. Evgeni Malkin had a pair of assists to extend his point streaks to six straight games.

After winning 3-0 in Toronto, the Penguins (5-1-2) spent a few days in Banff, Alberta, before facing the province’s NHL teams.

Crosby theorized the Banff break and a relatively leisurely schedule on this road trip has kept Pittsburgh’s scorers fresh.

“It was good that we got out here fairly early to get our feet under us, time change and all that stuff,” the captain said. “Banff was a great trip, it’s beautiful there and we had some good practices.”

James Neal spoiled Murray’s shutout bid late in the third period.

Calgary starter Mike Smith was pulled for David Rittich midway through the second period after allowing six goals on 21 shots. Rittich turned away 12 of 15 shots.

Four previous games between Calgary and Pittsburgh had either gone to a shootout or overtime, but the Penguins put on a scoring clinic, pouncing on rebounds and converting both power-play chances into goals.

The Flames (5-5) were booed at Scotiabank Saddledome after the second period when they trailed by a converted touchdown, and after the buzzer.

“They scored a few and we started taking some risks that obviously you can’t take against a team like that who knows how to put the puck in the net,” Calgary captain Mark Giordano said.

Coyotes 4, Canucks 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Clayton Keller and Brad Richardson scored during the hosts’ three-goal third as they rallied past first-place Vancouver.

Keller took advantage of a turnover in Vancouver’s zone to make it 2-1 about four minutes into the third, and Richardson scored short-handed about eight minutes later. Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal.

Arizona ended a two-game home skid and has won three of four overall. The Coyotes played the first of five games at home after a four-game road trip.

“We got better as the game went along. It definitely wasn’t pretty but we got the job done, and that’s what matters the most,” Keller said. “I kind of just shot it five-hole, it’s definitely a shot I like to do when you’ve got two guys and the goalie starts to cheat a little bit.”

Alex Goligoski scored in the second period for the first goal by a Coyotes defenseman this season. It was also Arizona’s first goal on home ice.

The injury-riddled Canucks were without several key players, including three who got hurt in a win Wednesday night at Vegas. The Pacific Division leaders played their first back-to-back set this season.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in place of Arizona starter Antti Raanta, who sat out a second straight game due to illness. Anders Nilsson had 26 saves for the Canucks, and Darren Archibald scored.

Bruins 3, Flyers 2

In Boston, Zdeno Chara scored twice and Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots in the hosts’ victory over Philadelphia.

Halak had his second shutout and 44th of his career.

Predators 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Kyle Turris made a length of the ice rush and snapped a shot past Keith Kinkaid 3:35 into overtime to lift Nashville past the hosts.

Blackhawks 4, Rangers 1

In Chicago, Nick Schmaltz set up Alexandre Fortin’s tiebreaking goal in the second period in the hosts’ victory over New York.

Oilers 4, Capitals 1

In Edmonton, rookie Evan Bouchard scored his first goal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the hosts trounced Washington.

Blue Jackets 7, Blues 4

In St. Louis, Boone Jenner and Anthony Duclair each scored twice and Columbus overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the hosts.

Sabres 4, Canadiens 3

In Buffalo, Kyle Okposo scored on a power play with 1:01 left in the third period in the Sabres’ comeback victory over Montreal.

Wild 4, Kings 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Fehr and Jonas Brodin notched their first goals of the season to help Minnesota send Los Angeles to its sixth straight loss.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 shots and had an assist for the Wild, winners of four straight.

Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu added empty-net goals. Kyle Clifford scored for Los Angeles.

Stars 5, Ducks 2

In Dallas, Jason Dickinson had two goals and an assist in his first multipoint game, and Ben Bishop made 23 in the Stars’ victory over Anaheim.

Roman Polak, rookie Miro Heiskanen and Mattias Janmark also scored for Dallas.

The Stars have won two straight and are 5-2 at home.

Ryan Getzlaf had two goals for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost four straight.