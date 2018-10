Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalist Nao Kodaira won her ninth National Single Distance Championships title in the women’s 500 meters on Friday.

Kodaira crossed the line in 37.30 seconds at M-Wave ice arena for her fourth straight 500 victory at the annual meet. Miho Takagi, who won three medals at Pyeongchang, was runner-up 0.68 seconds behind.

The 32-year-old Kodaira, who opened her season earlier this month, extended her winning streak in the 500 to 29 straight races.