Texans QB Deshaun Watson throws five TDs in victory over Dolphins

This is the Deshaun Watson the Houston Texans have been waiting for all season.

Watson matched his career high with five touchdown passes to lead the Texans to their fifth straight victory, 42-23 over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

The second-year quarterback has played well at times this year but hadn’t had a breakout game while dealing with rib and lung injuries over the past few weeks.

The Texans (5-3) have left their 0-3 start behind with their longest single-season winning streak since reeling off six victories in a row in 2012.

“I think we’ve got the best offense in the NFL,” receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “What we put up tonight against a pretty good defense, what we’ve shown in these past five games that we’ve won, we’re up there with the best of the best.”

Watson threw touchdown passes of 13, 2, 73, 49 and 2 yards to give him 34 career scoring passes, moving ahead of Dan Marino (32) for second-most in NFL history after 15 games.

“This offense can be very explosive,” Watson said. “We can do a lot of good things, put a lot of points on the board.”

Miami’s Brock Osweiler, who had one tough season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract in 2016, threw for 241 yards with an interception in his third straight start in place of injured starter Ryan Tannehill.

Kenyan Drake had a touchdown run and touchdown reception for the Dolphins (4-4). They lost for the second straight week.

“I’m fairly irritated right now,” Miami coach Adam Gase said. “I’m going to re-evaluate everything this weekend and figure out how to get better on defense, figure out how to sustain drives and get the ball into the end zone on offense.”

Rookie Jordan Thomas caught the first two touchdown passes of his career, Hopkins had 82 yards receiving and two scores, and Will Fuller added 124 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Texans running back Lamar Miller, who grew up in Miami and spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard game.

Houston led by eight when Watson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 35-20.