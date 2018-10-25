More Sports / Tennis

Kei Nishikori ousts Karen Khachanov to reach Erste Bank Open quarterfinals

Kyodo

VIENNA – Kei Nishikori defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Thursday to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open.

World No. 11 Nishikori topped No. 19 Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament at Vienna’s Stadthalle. The fifth seed will next face the winner of a match between top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria and Sam Querrey of the United States.

Nishikori, who had lost two of their three previous meetings, broke Khachanov’s serve twice in each set to wrap up the match in just over an hour.

“I’m a little surprised at this score. Everything about the match went well,” Nishikori said.

The 28-year-old Nishikori is vying to compete at the eight-player ATP Finals for the first time in two years when it opens in London on Nov. 11. He sits in 10th place of the ATP Race to London rankings behind American John Isner.

Five players have already qualified for the season finale, including Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, who may withdraw due to an injury he sustained at the Shanghai Masters earlier this month.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Toronto's Nikita Zaitsev clears the puck past Winnipeg's Patrik Laine in the second period at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday.
Maple Leafs remain perfect in away games
The Toronto Maple Leafs continued their early season road dominance on Wednesday, collecting a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets to improve to a perfect 5-0-0 in away games this season. Joh...
Yui Susaki (right) grapples with Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the women's 50-kg class semifinals at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday in Budapest. Susaki earned a technical-fall victory.
Yui Susaki, Haruna Okuno and Yukako Kawai reach weight class finals at world championships
Yui Susaki, Haruna Okuno and Yukako Kawai secured berths in their women's weight class finals at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday. In her first 50-kg freestyle bout at Papp...
Izumi Maki in a 1996 file photo.
Former Olympic runner Izumi Maki dies of cancer at 49
Two-time Olympic long-distance runner Izumi Maki, who later served as a training adviser for Fujita Running Academy, died at her Osaka home on Oct. 18. She was 49. The cause of death was ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori hits a return to Karen Khachanov at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Thursday. | KYODO

, ,