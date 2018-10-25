Baseball / MLB

Versatile broadcaster Hank Greenwald, longtime voice of San Francisco Giants, dies at 83

AP

SAN FRANCISCO – Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald has died at 83.

The Giants say he died Monday after battling heart and kidney complications.

Greenwald spent 16 seasons as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster. He called Giants games on radio from 1979-86 before leaving for a two-year stint with the New York Yankees. He then returned to the Giants and called their games until he stepped down in 1996.

Giants President Larry Baer called Greenwald a “broadcasting legend.”

Greenwald also called games for University of San Francisco basketball, Syracuse football, Triple-A baseball in Hawaii and the Golden State Warriors. He worked part time for the Oakland Athletics in 2004-05 and served as the press box public address announcer at the Super Bowl.

Greenwald is survived by his wife, Carla, of 48 years and children Kellie and Doug.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Akira Neo
Dragons secure negotiating rights with Osaka Toin's Akira Neo
The Chunichi Dragons on Thursday secured negotiating rights with Osaka Toin High School's Akira Neo, one of the top prospects in the NPB amateur draft. Four clubs expressed an interest in...
The Cardinals' Yadier Molina (left) was named this year's recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award on Wednesday. Molina has worked hard to help Puerto Rico recover from the effects of Hurricane Maria last year.
Cardinals star Yadier Molina receives Roberto Clemente Award
Many around Major League Baseball rallied to help Puerto Rico after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria last year. The efforts of one native son were honored with an award named for the is...
Los Angeles reliever Kenta Maeda pitches against Boston in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.
Price, Martinez spark Red Sox past Dodgers, to 2-0 lead in series
From playoff flop to October ace in two legacy-shifting starts, David Price earned his second postseason victory in a row and moved the Boston Red Sox halfway to yet another World Series title.

, ,