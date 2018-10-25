Dragons secure negotiating rights with Osaka Toin’s Akira Neo

The Chunichi Dragons on Thursday secured negotiating rights with Osaka Toin High School’s Akira Neo, one of the top prospects in the NPB amateur draft.

Four clubs expressed an interest in signing Neo in the draft’s first round, in which the right to negotiate with a player selected by multiple teams is won in a lottery.

Neo, an infielder who also pitches, hit three home runs and contributed to Osaka Toin’s victory at the National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium in August.

The Chiba Lotte Marines claimed the rights to Neo’s teammate, outfielder Kyota Fujiwara, a player known for his high-level batting, base running and fielding.

Kosei Yoshida, who pitched Kanaashi Nogyo High School into the Koshien final against Osaka Toin, was selected by the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters after they lost their bid to secure Neo.