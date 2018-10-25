Maple Leafs remain perfect in away games

The Toronto Maple Leafs continued their early season road dominance on Wednesday, collecting a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets to improve to a perfect 5-0-0 in away games this season.

John Tavares scored his seventh goal of the season, converting a pass from Mitchell Marner at the 8:28 mark of the third period after Marner had driven toward Winnipeg’s net. Tavares’ goal was an important momentum changer, as the Jets had scored twice earlier in the period to narrow Toronto’s lead to a single goal.

Kasperi Kapanen, Nazem Kadri and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Leafs. The goal was Ennis’ first of the season and first in a Maple Leafs jersey after playing for the Minnesota Wild last season.

The Jets suffered their first regulation loss on home ice this season, dropping to 5-1-1 in their own arena.

Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

In New York, Mike Hoffman scored a power play goal 33 seconds into overtime to cap a late comeback by Florida, which overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Canucks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)

In Las Vegas, Markus Granlund scored in the fourth round of a shootout to give Vancouver a victory over the hosts.

Lightning 1, Avalanche 0

In Denver, Nikita Kucherov scored on the power play early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves, and Tampa Bay edged the hosts.