Stephen Curry drains 11 3s in 51-point barrage against Wizards
The Warriors' Stephen Curry takes a shot as the Wizards' Jeff Green defends in the second quarter on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. | KYLE TERADA / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

AP

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – Stephen Curry pulled one from Michael Jordan’s old celebratory playbook and shrugged like no big deal whatsoever.

Nah, not at all. Just another 3-pointer from way downtown.

Curry grinned as he kept lighting up the floor, scoring 51 points and finishing with 11 3-pointers in only three quarters of the Golden State Warriors’ 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

“The last 3 in the first quarter was probably the funniest thing I’ve experienced on the court. Two guys on our team are yelling at the time from the time I was at the free throw line: ‘Don’t pass it! Don’t pass it! You better shoot it!’ All that type of stuff,” Curry said. “That’s going through my head while I’m dribbling down. . . . Thankfully it went in.”

Kevin Durant added 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Draymond Green had 11 of his 12 assists in the first half to help two-time defending champions finish with 37 after dishing out 35 assists in a 20-point victory against Phoenix on Monday.

Lakers 131, Suns 113

In Phoenix, in his fourth game, LeBron James finally got his first victory as a Los Angeles Laker.

James flirted with what would have been his 74th career triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter against the Suns.

