Former Olympic runner Izumi Maki dies of cancer at 48

Two-time Olympic long-distance runner Izumi Maki, who later served as a training adviser for Fujita Running Academy, died at her Osaka home on Oct. 18. She was 48.

The cause of death was breast cancer, according to published reports.

Maki, who was born on Dec. 10, 1968, in Namikata, Ehime Prefecture, placed 12th in the women’s 10,000 meters at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. She was 20th in that event at the 1991 IAAF World Championships in Tokyo. She finished 17th in the 10,000 at the world championships in 1993 in Stuttgart, Germany.

In 1996, Maki (née Yamaoka) competed in the women’s marathon at the Atlanta Games. She took 12th with a time of 2 hours, 32 minutes, 35 seconds.

Maki claimed victory in the 1996 Nagoya International Women’s Marathon, winning in 2:27.32.

She also triumphed in the Shibetsu Half Marathon in 1993 and 1994. Her 1994 achievements also included a victory in the Gold Coast Marathon.

Maki served a three-month doping ban after being disqualified as winner of the 1995 Sapporo Half Marathon.