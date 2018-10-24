Baseball / MLB

Mark McGwire won’t return as bench coach for Padres

AP

SAN DIEGO – Padres manager Andy Green says Mark McGwire won’t return as San Diego’s bench coach next season in order to spend more time with his family.

McGwire, who hit 583 home runs during his big league career, spent three seasons on the Padres’ staff.

“He wants to watch his two boys play high school baseball,” Green said in a text to The Associated Press. “We talked about it a lot before the season ended.”

McGwire lives in Irvine in southern Orange County.

McGwire joined the Padres after spending three seasons as hitting coach of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Before that, McGwire was hitting coach of the St. Louis Cardinals for three seasons following a hiatus after his steroid-tainted playing career ended.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.
Red Sox open World Series with victory over Dodgers
The Fenway Funhouse proved too tricky, too cold and just too much for the beach boys. Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox came out swinging in the World Series opener,...
Tatsunori Hara speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, where he was introduced as Yomiuri Giants manager for the third time.
Tatsunori Hara takes over as Giants manager for third time
The saga of Japan's most storied pro baseball team took a new twist on Tuesday, when former Tatsunori Hara rejoined the Yomiuri Giants as skipper for the third time. The 60-year-old Hara,...
Former Yomiuri Giants manager Tatsunori Hara is expected to officially accept a return to the position on Tuesday.
Former skipper Tatsunori Hara appears poised to rejoin Giants
Former Yomiuri Giants manager Tatsunori Hara appeared ready Monday to return to the club as manager next year. Hara, who has been asked by the Central League club to manage next season's...

,