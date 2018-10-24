Juventus adds to United’s recent woes

Even as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich returned to winning ways, Manchester United’s troubles only deepened.

After again failing to arrive on time by bus for a Champions League game — except for Jose Mourinho, who walked from his hotel — United seemed stuck in a lower gear than Juventus in a 1-0 loss as Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning return to Old Trafford.

That leaves United with just one win from its last seven games as Mourinho’s men struggle to make much headway on the roads or on the field.

ALL EYES ON RONALDO

He didn’t score — though it needed a spectacular save from David de Gea to stop him — but Ronaldo was the focus of attention for Juventus against United.

Ronaldo was approached by three fans who got onto the field in two separate incidents, and took a selfie with two of them.

Paulo Dybala’s goal and some tough defending helped Juventus become the only team in the Champions League so far to win all its opening three games, and potentially a contender to win the trophy for the first time in 22 years.

The other two teams in Group H, Valencia and Young Boys, looked very much like they’re playing for third place in a 1-1 draw which saw Guillaume Hoarau score the first-ever group-stage goal for Swiss champion Young Boys.

MISFIRING MADRID

It’s not often that Real Madrid fans have to wait a month for a win, but that’s what it took.

Still, beating Plzen 2-1 wasn’t enough to stop the home fans from booing.

The Czech team forced its way back into the game from 2-0 down thanks to Patrik Hrosovsky’s 79th-minute goal, leaving Madrid to cling on for the three points.

Group G leader Roma won 3-0 against Russian visitor CSKA Moscow. Edin Dzeko scored twice for the hosts as CSKA failed to replicate the incisive attacks which gave it a win over Madrid in its last European fixture.

The game was overshadowed by an incident that left 20 people injured — most of them visiting fans — after an escalator broke in Rome, causing passengers to pile up at the bottom. Italian officials said seven sustained serious injuries.

CITY IN CHARGE

Manchester City has bounced back in style after losing to Lyon in its opening Champions League fixture.

Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk made it seven games unbeaten since the Lyon match, six of them victories for Pep Guardiola and his team.

Shakhtar was no trouble for City as David Silva and Aymeric Laporte made it 2-0 by halftime before Bernardo Silva finished the job in the 71st. City could have turned the game into a rout if other chances had gone its way — David Silva hit the post and Riyad Mahrez narrowly missed three good chances.

City is top of Group F thanks to Joelinton’s stoppage-time equalizer for Hoffenheim against Lyon.

BAYERN RECOVERY

After the stumble of a four-game winless run in late September and early October, Bayern continued to steady the ship with its second win in a row.

Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski scored twice in as many minutes after Bayern finally broke down AEK’s tenacious defense midway through the second half.

That leaves Bayern joint top of Group E with Ajax, which beat Benfica 1-0 at home.