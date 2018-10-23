Alex Ovechkin ignites Capitals in victory over Canucks

Alex Ovechkin had two goals and two assists to lift the Washington Capitals over the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Monday night.

The defending Stanley Cup champions also got goals from John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie.

Troy Stecher and Sven Baertschi scored for the Canucks (5-4-0).

Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots for Washington (4-2-2), while Vancouver’s Anders Nilsson turned away 28.

The Capitals were first on the scoreboard, notching a goal during four-on-four play 2:20 into the game.

Carlson scored 2:20 into the game and Stecher tied it early in the second before Kuznetsov’s power-play goal made it 2-1 midway through the second.

Ovechkin extended the lead with 26 seconds left in the period. His line peppered Nilsson with shots, and the Canucks goalie managed to stop a blast from Nicklas Backstom, but couldn’t contain the rebound. The puck bounced off Ovechkin and into the net.

Baertschi scored 20 seconds into the third period on a power play for his third goal of the year, but Ovechkin added a power-play goal about five minutes later, then assisted as Oshie iced it with his empty-netter.

Jets 5, Blues 4 (OT)

In Winnipeg, Jacob Trouba’s goal at 2:54 of the extra period lifted the hosts over visiting St. Louis.

The Jets twice had to overcame deficits to improve to 5-0-1 on home ice this season. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in its past 12 games against St. Louis.

Mark Scheifele led Winnipeg with two goals and two assists, and Ben Chiarot had a goal and an assist.

Down 3-1 at the second intermission, the Jets drew even with two goals in the opening four minutes of the third period. David Perron put St. Louis on top 4-3 at 5:11, but Bryan Little tied the game at 18:20.

Hurricanes 3, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Petr Mrazek made 20 saves against his former team, Micheal Ferland scored for the fourth straight game, and Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with victory over the hosts.

Mrazek recorded 13 shutouts in while playing parts of six seasons with the Red Wings. He nearly had another, as the Wings didn’t score until the third period.

Defenseman Justin Faulk scored his first goal of the season, while Ferland tallied for a team-high sixth time. Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal. Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit.

Avalanche 4, Flyers 1

In Philadelphia, Mikko Rantanen scored two goals, and Matt Nieto and Gabriel Landeskog each scored once to lift visiting Colorado past the hosts.

Rantanen has at least one point in all nine of Colorado’s games this season. Nathan MacKinnon, who earned an assist on Rantanen’s goal, also owns at least one point in all nine games.

Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 37 shots for the team’s third win in a row.

Nolan Patrick scored for the Flyers, who got 29 saves from Brian Elliott.