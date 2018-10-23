Spurs edge winless Lakers in overtime

Patty Mills drilled a jumper with seven seconds remaining in overtime to cap a 7-0 run in the final 55 seconds and lift the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 143-142 win over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The result kept LeBron James winless over his first three games with his new team, even though he produced 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

James canned a game-tying, 8.5-meter 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to cap an 8-0 run in the last 64 seconds and send the game into overtime. However, James missed two free throws in the last minute of overtime, then missed a 6.1-meter jumper in the final second.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan poured in 32 points and dished out a career-high 14 assists.

Kyle Kuzma had 37 points for the Lakers.

Warriors 123, Suns 103

In Oakland, Stephen Curry poured in 29 points in 29 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter and Kevin Durant finished with 22 points, propelling Golden State past Phoenix.

Curry and his dad, Dell, moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for father-son duos, surpassing Danny and Dolph Schayes (27,218). Stephen Curry (14,556) and Dell Curry (12,670) now have 27,226 points. Kobe and Joe Bryant hold the NBA record with 38,895.

In Other Games

Bucks 124, Knicks 113

Wizards 125, Trail Blazers 124 (OT)

Raptors 127, Hornets 106

Timberwolves 101, Pacers 91

Grizzlies 92, Jazz 84

Magic 93, Celtics 90

Mavericks 115, Bulls 109