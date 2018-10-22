Ryota Murata calls loss to Rob Brant the worst beating of his career
Ryota Murata returns to his corner after fighting Rob Brant during a middleweight title bout on Saturday in Las Vegas. Brant won by unanimous decision. | AP

LAS VEGAS – Ryota Murata said Sunday he has never felt so beaten up following his loss to Rob Brant in the WBA middleweight world title bout on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Murata, the 2012 London Olympic middleweight champion, said he was only able to sleep for 30 minutes after the one-sided match that saw him on the back foot for most of the 12 rounds against his speedy opponent.

“I’m really bad against boxers who are quick on their feet. I took a lot of blows,” Murata told reporters in Las Vegas. “It’s the first time I’ve taken such a beating.”

In the second defense of his world title, Murata lost to the mandatory challenger in a unanimous decision at the Park Theater. Brant, fighting in his first world title match, dominated from the outset, throwing 500 more punches than Murata.

Murata, who fell to 14-2 with 11 knockouts, was asked if he intended to continue boxing or retire.

“I can’t answer that yet. I want to talk about it with the people around me,” he said.

“I don’t have any regrets because I have confidence in what I’ve done up to this point. Hopefully, when I look back at this in 10 years — or maybe even in one year — I’ll be glad I experienced a fight like this.”

While Murata admits it was a one-sided loss, Akihiko Honda, the head of his Teiken gym, said it was not all the boxer’s fault. In September, Murata’s preparations were slowed when he came down with a fever.

“We were all off guard. It was true he was not in the best condition,” Honda said.

