Panthers rally for win over Eagles

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers ruined the Philadelphia Eagles’ dance party.

Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.

Julius Peppers sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14 to seal the victory.

The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the biggest comeback in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 3-4.

“This place was as advertised, playing in a hostile environment but we overcame that and kept pushing through,” Newton said. “Good teams have to win on the road and win close games and we did that.”

After Carolina took the lead, the Eagles started at their 30. A 48-yard pass interference penalty on James Bradberry against Alshon Jeffery put the ball at the Carolina 22. Eric Reid appeared to intercept Wentz’s overthrown pass but the play was overturned on a video review. Wentz threw incomplete to Jeffery in the end zone on third-and-2 and was stripped on the next play.

“Pressure is off,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Nobody thinks we can do anything. A lot of football left.”

Down 17-0, the Panthers watched a couple of members of Philadelphia’s kickoff team do a choreographed dance while others celebrated as if the game was over during an extended break before the ball was placed on the field.

Then the Panthers started their rally when Curtis Samuel ran in from the 14 on a reverse but Graham Gano missed the extra point.

“We collectively got together and knew that we had to up the tempo and have a sense of urgency,” said Christian McCaffrey, who had 80 yards from scrimmage.

Newton finished 25 of 39 for 269 yards and ran for 49 yards.

Reid and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins exchanged words and were separated before the coin toss. The two men have history going back to last year when Reid left The Players Coalition, which was co-founded by Jenkins. Reid and Jenkins are both fighting for the same cause — social and racial injustice — but have disagreed over how to do it. Reid recently called the coalition “an NFL-funded subversion group” and he strongly supports his friend, Colin Kaepernick.

Reid also got into it with Ertz after tackling Wentz following a handoff in the first quarter. Both players received personal foul penalties.

In Other Games

Buccaneers 26, Browns 23, Ot

Saints 24, Ravens 23

Redskins 20, Cowboys 17

Chiefs 45, Bengals 10

Rams 39, 49Ers 10

Patriots 38, Bears 31

Texans 20, Jaguars 7

Lions 32, Dolphins 21

Chargers 20, Titans 19

Vikings 37, Jets 17

Colts 37, Bills 5