Soccer / J. League

Jubilo escapes Nagasaki with a point to climb out of drop zone

Kyodo

NAGASAKI – Jubilo Iwata escaped the relegation zone with a scoreless draw at last-place V-Varen Nagasaki in the J. League first division’s lone game on Sunday.

V-Varen remained bottom of the table with 29 points, five points from safety with four games left. Although both teams attacked relentlessly, execution in the attacking zone was poor.

“The guys did well, and we would have liked to do better getting the second ball and being more tenacious in those situations where it can go either way,” V-Varen head coach Takuya Takagi said.

The hosts had the best chance of the game when a long ball put Juan “Juanma” Manuel through with only the keeper to beat. But Krysztof Kaminski took Juanma head on and prevented the goal.

The point lifted Jubilo to 34 points and 15th in the 18-team league,

