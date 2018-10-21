More Sports / Football

Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict fined $112,000 for pair of hits against Steelers

AP

NEW YORK – The NFL has been fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati’s loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.

The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict, who has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his seven-year NFL career, was suspended for four games to begin this season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.

Burfict was fined for a helmet hit to Brown; he previously served a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown during the 2016 playoffs.

His other fine, announced Saturday, came for a high hit on Conner.

There were calls for Burfict to be suspended as a repeat offender, but instead he was handed his biggest one-time fines.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ryota Murata fights Rob Brant during their WBA middleweight title bout on Saturday in Las Vegas. Murata lost by unanimous decision.
Ryota Murata outmatched by Rob Brant for WBA middleweight title
Ryota Murata failed to defend his WBA middleweight world title on Saturday, losing to mandatory challenger Rob Brant of the United States by unanimous decision. In his second defense and ...
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez (left) and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow turn during the MotoGP in Motegi,Tochigi Prefecture.
Marc Marquez clinches fifth MotoGP title in Japan
Spain's Marc Marquez wrapped up his third straight MotoGP championship with a victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday after title rival Andrea Dovizioso fell on the penultimate lap while tryin...
Fierement crosses the Kikka-sho finish line on Sunday in Kyoto, edging out Etario.
Fierement wins Kikka-sho by nose
Fierement beat second-favorite Etario in a photo finish Sunday at the Kikka-sho, the final leg of the Japanese triple crown. Fierement, the seventh favorite, held steady in the middle of the pac...

, ,