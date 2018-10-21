Hawks repeat PL dominance, defeat Lions to reach Japan Series

The 2018 NPB season didn’t quite go the way the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks had planned. Even so, they’re going to end it right where they expected to be all along.

In the Japan Series.

The dynastic Hawks have won four of the last seven Japan Series titles and will play for another next week after clinching the Pacific League Climax Series crown with a 6-5 win over the Seibu Lions in Game 5 of their final-stage series on Sunday.

Yuki Yanagita drove in four runs and hit his second home run in as many days and Seiji Uebayashi provided a late cushion with a two-run triple in the eighth.

SoftBank officially won the series 4-2, but was 4-1 against the PL champions in the five games played on the field. The Hawks, who finished second in the PL, became the first team since the 2010 Chiba Lotte Marines to overcome the one-game advantage the pennant winner is given in the final stage.

SoftBank will face the Central League champion Hiroshima Carp in the Japan Series, which begins Saturday at Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium.

Yanagita finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs in the clinching game. The SoftBank star was named MVP of the series after hitting .450 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs in the final stage.

Uebayashi drove in 10 runs during the series, including six in Game 3.

Lions captain Hideto Asamura drove in two runs for Seibu and Tomoya Mori also had an RBI. It just wasn’t enough for the PL champions, who had been hoping to reach their first Japan Series since 2008.

The Lions trailed for the entire game, but had scored twice in the fifth, cutting the Hawks lead to 3-2, when their momentum was stopped by a close call.

With two outs and Sosuke Genda at the plate, Shogo Akiyama attempted to steal second as catcher Takuya Kai came up throwing. Akiyama slid into the bag as the tag was being applied and was incredulous when umpire Daisei Sugimoto called him out.

Lions manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji asked for a review and the umpiring crew disappeared for several minutes to go over the replay.

When the they returned after a lengthy review, the call was upheld, ending the inning. Lions fans then loudly voiced their displeasure when the umpires took the field for the start of the sixth.