Andrea Dovizioso grabs pole position for Motul Grand Prix of Japan

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso kept his fading MotoGP title hopes alive Saturday by snatching pole for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan in a frantic late dash.

The Italian, who realistically needs to emulate his 2017 victory in Japan to delay Marc Marquez’s coronation, clocked a fastest lap of 1 minute, 44.590 seconds, with his Spanish rival sixth quickest.

Cal Crutchlow (Honda), Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) and Marquez (Honda) will start Sunday’s race from the second row of the grid, with Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) behind them.